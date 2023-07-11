Road closures beginning Monday for start of Boiling Spring Lakes dam reconstruction

A road closure is taking place next week for the start of Boiling Spring Lakes Dam reconstruction (Photo: WWAY)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A section of East Boiling Spring Road will close on Monday.

The road closure will take place at North Lake Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes for the foreseeable future.

Officials say the closure is the start of the dam construction/reconstruction project.

A detour will be in place. Drivers are asked to follow the detour and be mindful of the 25 mph speed limit.

The detour roads will be Pine Road, Drayton Road and Crystal Road.