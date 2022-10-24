Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides

Flooding along Canal Drive and other easily-flooded spots is expected this week (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides.

A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.

This week, tide schedules show high tides peaking between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Road closures are probable during these times around Canal Drive.

Carolina Beach town officials say residents and visitors should avoid walking or driving through flooded streets.