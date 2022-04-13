Road closures in Oak Island after crash causes multiple fatalities

Roads in Oak Island are closed following a traffic accident that has claimed multiple lives.

Crash (Photo: MGN)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Roads in Oak Island are closed following a traffic accident that has claimed multiple lives.

A spokesman for the Town of Oak Island says the GV Barbee Bridge and the roads leading up to it while first responders work the scene of an accident are closed.

Few details are available at this time, but the spokesman says multiple people have died and the scene is “heavily involved.” The accident did not happen on the bridge, but rather on the road nearby the Cape Fear Regional Jetport.

If anyone needs to get on or off the island, they are advised to use the Swain’s Cut Bridge.

This is a developing story.