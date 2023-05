Road resurfacing project on 3rd Street to being May 7

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction on 3rd Street in downtown Wilmington set to start May 7. The section of road is between Market Street to Dawson Street.

According to the NCDOT, the work will take place at night, starting at 8 p.m. and finishing around 6 a.m. the next morning. The NCDOT says to expect lane closures.

The project will take about 2 weeks.