Road work begins on Racine Drive intersection

Work has begun an Racine Drive in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crew are beginning to work on improving an intersection in Wilmington.

Work is set to begin at the intersection of Racine Drive and New Centre Drive to create a new turn lane.

This is a transportation bond project aiming to help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety.

Traffic patterns will vary as the work goes on for around five months.

Traffic will be permitted to drive through the project, but the city asks drivers to avoid the intersection if possible.