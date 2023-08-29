Road work scheduled to restore Wilmington street to original brick finish

Road work will soon begin to return a street to its original brick look (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work will soon begin to return a Wilmington street to its original brick finish.

Crews will start the process of restoring a section of South Front Street, between Queen and Castle streets, to a brick street on September 5th.

Workers will remove existing asphalt over what is currently a partial base layer of bricks, fixing the existing bricks, and adding new bricks for a fully rehabilitated brick street, as identified in the city’s brick street policy.

The work is expected to take 8-10 weeks to complete.

Traffic control measures will be in place and the official detour route will be Surry Street.