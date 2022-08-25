Robeson Community College receives large grant to serve students with disabilities

(Photo: Robeson Community College)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Anne Moss-Biggs Library will be receiving new equipment thanks to a $12,870 grant from the State Library Bright Ideas Grant.

The library submitted an application for funding to purchase assistive technology equipment that would help RCC better serve its students with disabilities.

“The technology will be for students who are visually impaired or blind,” Maryellen O’Brien, the director of Learning Resource Services, said.

One instructor at RCC stated, “Several years ago, I had a blind student in my ENG 111 class. This student did not read Braille. When I think of that student, it seems that any technology that translates voice into text or text into voice, records voice, or reads screens would have been helpful for him.”

Hearing stories like that across campus prompted O’Brien to discover ways she could improve access to those with disabilities.

“It is the RCC Library’s newest objective to meet the needs of all of its patrons through the purchase of some key assistive technologies,” O’Brien said.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), there are specialized software and hardware programs for patrons who are blind or visually impaired, such as those that enlarge displays on the monitor or read the material to the user through a speech synthesizer.

Some of the possible equipment that the library may purchase include the following that was found to be helpful at the other community colleges.