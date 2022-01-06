Robeson County detention officer dies at home after ending shift

(Photo credit: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a detention officer and a deputy have died on successive days.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old detention officer Larry Morgan died early Wednesday morning at UNC Southeastern in Lumberton after experiencing a medical emergency at his home shortly after his shift ended at 2 a.m.

“Again, it is with great sadness that I report the unexpected loss of one of Robeson County’s finest,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “We are asking for prayers for the family, friends and his law enforcement family as this continues to be difficult time for us all.”

Morgan began his career with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in 2008. He retired from full-time service in 2017 and began serving in a part-time capacity.

“He was a dedicated officer and was a well respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” said Wilkins. “He loved his job and will be truly missed by the employees of the detention center and all sheriff’s office staff.”

On Tuesday, 63-year-old deputy Welton Locklear was on duty and assisting with a funeral escort when he suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church.

Wilkins says church members administered CPR to Locklear before he was taken to UNC Southeastern, where he died.

