Rocky Point Elementary music program wins $9,300 Landfall Foundation grant

The music program at Rocky Point Elementary has received a large grant (Photo: Pender County Schools)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Rocky Point Elementary Music Program has reason to make some noise after being selected to receive a $9,300 grant from the Landfall Foundation.

The grant will support their innovative project, titled “World Music Drumming,” which aims to enhance music education for all students at the school.



The funds from this grant will be utilized to purchase 15 tubano drums and seven bass bars, providing an enriched musical experience for students as they delve into the vibrant world of music from different cultures, a press release stated.



“I am absolutely thrilled to share the fantastic news that the Rocky Point Elementary Music Program has been selected as the recipient of a $9,300 grant from the Landfall Foundation,” said RPE Music Teacher Laura Black. “This grant will allow our students to explore the rich tapestry of music from around the world. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our young musicians to broaden their horizons and discover the beauty of global music traditions.”



The Landfall Foundation will host an award ceremony on November 2nd, where the grant recipients will be officially honored for their dedication to enriching the educational experience for students.