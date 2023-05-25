Rocky Point man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Adair Morales Hernandez has been arrested sex offenses (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Rocky Point man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

20-year-old Adair Morales Hernandez was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives say they discovered pornographic videos of children being sexually assaulted among conversations Adair Morales Hernandez was having with others online.

Hernandez was given a $100,000 secured bond.