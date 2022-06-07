UPDATE: Road reopened after rollover crash temporarily shuts down US Highway 74 east

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says US highway 74 east bound is open again after being shut down for a while Tuesday evening near US 87, around Maco Drive and Stella Drive due to a vehicle wreck.

Our reporter on the scene says a car was fully upside down, and there was at least one person on the ground.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that you use caution and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

We’ll have updates on our evening news as they become available.