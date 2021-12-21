Runner begins 100 mile run… backwards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is running for a good cause, setting out to run 100 miles in 48 hours… backwards.

Wilmington’s Tracy McCullen is running to raise enough money for the Community Boys and Girls Club to build the “Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams.” The $15 million “Optimism Oasis” project would promote a healthy lifestyle for children.

To promote the project, Tracy ran four marathons in four days backwards last year at Wrightsville Beach. This week, he’s limiting it to 48 hours.

“Most people think it’s a pretty insane thing that I’m running 100 miles backwards,” said McCullen. “And I’m doing it for one big reason. And that is the kids of our community, especially the kids at the Community Boys and Girls Club.”

McCullen started his run today, running the first mile with several others. If weather allows, he should finish Wednesday.