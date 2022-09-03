Runners in Boiling Springs Lake make a splash for Labor Day Weekend

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– Runners in Brunswick County are making a splash this Labor Day to raise money for local causes.

The Southport Rotary Club, along with many sponsors, put on their 13th annual ‘Go Jump In The Lake’ 5K and 1.5 mile fun run or walk on Saturday morning.

The event took place in Boiling Springs Lake with the start and finish line being at the banks of Spring Lake.

The best part came at the end of the walk or run where participants were invited to jump in the lake at the finish line.

Money raised will benefit the New Hope Clinic’s Charitable Healthcare Programs and rotary-funded organizations.

Sheila Roberts, Southport Rotary Club Member and New Hope Clinic Executive Director, told us what their overall goal for the run was.

“We’re here to promote health and wellness and have a family friendly event where we can all get out and move and just raise some money for some local charities in the process.”

With last year’s event being virtual, along with other challenges due to the pandemic over the last few years, organizers were very excited for a great turnout for this event and look forward to being able to benefit these charities with the funds raised.