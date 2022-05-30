Russians have warned the US would ‘cross a red line’ if it supplies rocket systems to Ukraine

(Photo: Ukraine State Emergency Service / Facebook)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — As the battle for the east of Ukraine heats up, Russian forces are trying to surround Ukrainian troops in the Lysychansk and Severodonetsk areas of Luhansk.

The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south of the country and claimed significant advances in the direction of Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU to put aside internal disputes and push forward with plans to approve the bloc’s proposed sixth package of sanctions against Moscow.

US President Joe Biden said he won’t send rockets to Ukraine that could reach Russia amid CNN reporting that the US is preparing to approve advanced, long-range rocket systems for Ukraine.

The Russians have warned the US would “cross a red line” if it supplies the systems.

