Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest has been announced as the new host of Wheel of Fortune (Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / MGN)

(ABC NEWS) — Ryan Seacrest is replacing Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Seacrest, who also currently hosts “American Idol,” will take over hosting duties from Sajak, who recently announced he was stepping down from the position after the upcoming 41st season of the beloved game show, beginning in 2024.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said on social media. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”