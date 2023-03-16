Safety improvements coming near Trask Middle and Laney High School after student was hit by vehicle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A student was hit by a car in front of Trask Middle School earlier this week.

Traffic and pedestrian safety in the area near Trask Middle School and Laney High School has been a concern for several years.

New Hanover County Board of Education member Stephanie Walker says plans are in the works to do something about it.

“So, our plan was to just talk about that at our meeting and just give the public an update just so people are aware. I found most of the time just communicating with people lets them understand that things are being done to help with situations that we’re having,” said Walker.

Last November, the Department of Transportation presented a study to New Hanover County Schools. The study analyzed traffic, peak times of pick up and drop offs in the area.

The NCDOT was then able to use that data to recommend things for the schools to implement, to keep people safe.

“We could just have the discussion; I know the public does appreciate the communication component of it and that we do as a board care about things like this that are going on,” said Walker.

There will be an extension of the multi-use trail along North College Road and two pedestrian crosswalks added in the area.

“The timelines is within the next year, they are in the design phase right now, but it’s been funded. I was told they are waiting on a couple NCDOT projects to finish so they can you know, go ahead and get that done,” said Walker.