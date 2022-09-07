Sale of iconic Wilmington PPD building sees ‘steady progress’

The former PPD Building in downtown Wilmington remains for sale (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The tallest and perhaps most-coveted building in downtown Wilmington remains up for sale more than four months after PPD owner Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to downsize.

Since the company told employees and the public about plans to relocate its Wilmington offices, the future of downtown’s iconic PPD building has remained in flux.

But the company is making “steady progress” in selling the building at 929 N. Front St. and finding new office space in the area, according to Ned Glascock, a senior director of communications and public affairs with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

