Salvation Army in need of clothing due to winter weather

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The cold weathers impact is being felt all across the southeast. For the Salvation Army, it beeing felt in a bit of a different way. Many people shop there to find clothes during this winter season, but according to Nancy Rivera, director of thrift store operations, it’s been a challenge this year.

“As you can tell, coats, hats, sweaters, toboggans, you know anything that we had winter wise went out. We normally pack up our stuff for the winter season so that way we’ll have it and be ready for the winter season,” said Rivera.

While things have been a bit tough, they look to be picking up here soon.

“It’s supposed to be our busiest week as far as donation are concerned because it’s the end of the year. so, we’re hoping to see a surge in the donations this week,” she explained.

Despite new donations coming in, Rivera says any help at all is appreciated.

“If they would just like to donate any winter wear you know coats, toboggans, scarfs glove especially. things like that we would really appreciate it”

So, if you have any extra winter clothes you aren’t using, consider this a way that you *can* use it.