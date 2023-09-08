Samara’s Village holding Pop Up Shop providing free items to families with young children

Young child at a previous event (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you or someone you know needs items for young children, you have the chance to pick up necessities this month.

Samara’s Village is holding their Fall Pop Up Shop on September 27th at 1450 Fifty Lakes Drive in Southport.

Brunswick families with children under three and expecting mothers can get free diapers, wipes, clothing, shoes, books, toys and more.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.