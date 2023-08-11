Sandwich shop with South Philly roots set to open in Wilmington

The owners of Primo Hoagies' Wilmington location pose in front of the "I believe in Wilmington" mural downtown. (Courtesy: Primo Hoagies Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Primo Hoagies, a New Jersey-based sandwich shop, is set to open in Wilmington next week.

The franchise was founded in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1992, and is known for its Italian hoagies.

The Wilmington location is at 3708 S College Road. According to the franchise’s Instagram page, the grand opening is scheduled for August 17.

The business says the first 100 customers will receive one free primo sized hoagie. All other in person orders will receive one primo-sized hoagie for $6.99 the rest of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrimoHoagiesWilmington (@primohoagieswilmington)

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is currently hiring.