Santa Claus coming to town for Wilmington’s Holiday Parade
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington will host its annual Holiday Parade this weekend.
The parade, which runs on Front Street between Brunswick and Castle streets, is expected to start at approximately 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Wilmington.
Residents and visitors can expect traffic impacts and road closures.
Staging area to close at 2:30pm:
- N Front St. between Brunswick St. & Walnut St.
- Hanover St. between 2nd St. & Nutt St
- Red Cross St. between Water/Nutt St. & 2nd St.
Parade route to close at 5:00pm
- Front St. between Walnut St. & Castle St.
- Market St. between Water and Front
- Castle St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
- Church St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
- Surrey St. between Church and Castle
All parking meters are free on Sundays. During the parade, the city will charge a flat rate of $2 to park at the Market St & 2nd St decks between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Regular posted rates at Convention Center and RiverPlace will apply.