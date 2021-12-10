Santa Claus coming to town for Wilmington’s Holiday Parade

Wilmington's Holiday Parade (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington will host its annual Holiday Parade this weekend.

The parade, which runs on Front Street between Brunswick and Castle streets, is expected to start at approximately 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Wilmington.

Residents and visitors can expect traffic impacts and road closures.

Staging area to close at 2:30pm:

N Front St. between Brunswick St. & Walnut St.

Hanover St. between 2nd St. & Nutt St

Red Cross St. between Water/Nutt St. & 2nd St.

Parade route to close at 5:00pm

Front St. between Walnut St. & Castle St.

Market St. between Water and Front

Castle St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.

Church St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.

Surrey St. between Church and Castle

All parking meters are free on Sundays. During the parade, the city will charge a flat rate of $2 to park at the Market St & 2nd St decks between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Regular posted rates at Convention Center and RiverPlace will apply.