Santa Claus makes his return to The Cotton Exchange in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is back at The Cotton Exchange this year after being forced to remain at the North Poled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Visits with Santa are free, and he can be found near the stairs next to The German Cafe on the weekends.

Many children took turns Saturday sitting on Santa’s lap and telling him what they wanted most for Christmas this year.

Santa says he missed meeting all the boys and girls last year, and is happy to be back bringing joy to children of the Cape Fear.

“I’ve had that same Santa since I was a little girl,” 8-year-old Alani Cuthbert said. “I’m just really excited seeing him this year, because I haven’t been able to see him last year.”

“He’s always making jokes about anything that he can,” Alani’s 10-year-old brother Brodin said. “He just makes any type of joke of anything he gets.”

If you would like to visit Santa Claus, he will be at The Cotton Exchange the next three weekends from 12:00 until 4:00 on Saturdays and 1:00 until 4:00 on Sundays, as well as 12:00 until 4:00 the Monday through Thursday leading up to Christmas Day.