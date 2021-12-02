Santa rides into Mayfaire shopping center for visits with children until Dec. 24

Santa takes photos with children at Mayfaire in 2016. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa will be visiting the Wilmington area for the next few weeks at Mayfaire Town Center.

Starting Thursday through December 24, you can bring your children to visit Santa to share Christmas lists and take a photo with him.

You’ll find him at 6885 Main Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.