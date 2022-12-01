Santa stops by Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington

Santa is making his rounds this year and today he stopped by a popular spot in Wilmington.

Santa came to Mayfaire town center, taking pictures and requests from kids about what they want this year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, old saint nick will be in and out of Wilmington all this month to keep everyone full of the holiday spirit.

Mayfaire marketing director Paige Coniglio says there’s already plenty of excitement surrounding his arrival.

“Well, Santa has arrived at Mayfaire, he’s here at 6837 Main St and will be here up until his treck around the world on Christmas eve. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11-7, Friday and Saturday 11-8, and Sunday 12-6.”