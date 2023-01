Saturday H2GO water line maintenance may affect water pressure

H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in water pressure as maintenance work takes place (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer (H2GO) announced water line maintenance taking place on Saturday, January 28th, that may affect customers.

The water and sewer company says that the work will begin at 7:00 a.m. and continue until 5:00 p.m.

H2GO says customers may experience fluctuating water pressure during this time.