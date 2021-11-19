SBI identifies suspect killed by New Hanover County deputies during child kidnapping

Law enforcement was able to rescue the girl.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to an incident near Bozeman Road and Carolina Beach Road on November 16, 2021 (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect fatally shot during a child kidnapping has been identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says Henry Timberlake Duncan, 43, was killed by law enforcement after he kidnapped a 9-year-old girl and held her at knifepoint on November 16.

It happened at a home in the 900 block of Bozeman Road just after 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived that evening, they saw Duncan in the front yard, holding a knife to the child’s throat and making threatening statements. Deputies saw that the child had cuts to her neck and head area. Deputies also found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the yard. He was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies who fired shots during the incident have been identified as J. Cranford, 35, and T. Spell, 30.

The SBI’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.