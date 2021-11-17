Disturbing details released after 9-year-old girl held at knifepoint in New Hanover County

Law enforcement responded to the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Bozeman Road Tuesday night.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to an incident near Bozeman Road and Carolina Beach Road on November 16, 2021 (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A young girl is alive after being held at knifepoint at a home in New Hanover County Tuesday night, authorities say.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Bozeman Road just after 8 p.m. for a 911 call of a nine-year-old girl being taken from her home at knifepoint.

Deputies arrived on the scene and saw the suspect in the front yard, holding a knife to the child’s throat and making threatening statements. Deputies saw that the child had cuts to her neck and head area. Deputies also found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the yard. He was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was called in to negotiate with the suspect. Emergency Response Team negotiators said the suspect stated he planned on injuring the child again. Emergency Response Team operators were able to rescue the child, who was transported to NHRMC for her wounds. She is stable but facing additional surgeries for her injuries.

The suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound. NHSO has not released the man’s identity.

This officer-involved shooting is now a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation case, and any further information will be released by the SBI.