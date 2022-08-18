SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, as is expected to recover.

According to a spokesperson with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office, it appears the shooting was accidental, however, as per protocol and at the request of Sheriff John Ingram and District Attorney John David, the State Bureau of Investigations is looking into the incident.