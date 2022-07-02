SBI investigating officer involved shooting in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two Carolina Beach officers were involved in a shooting at a motel early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Dolphin Lane Motel, which is located at 318 N Carolina Beach Avenue.

According to a news release, the suspect involved was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with

injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

The officers were not hurt.

Immediately following the shooting, police contacted the New Hanover County District

Attorney’s Office and a mutual request was made to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI will be handling the investigation.

The two officers have been placed on administration leave per standard protocol in all officer involved shootings.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say no additional information is available at this time.