SC death row inmates can now choose execution by firing squad: Dept. of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson was informed Friday that the department is now able to carry out an execution by firing squad as required by law under S.C. Code 24-3-530, according to a release from the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections.

While the electric chair is the state’s primary means of execution, inmates are given the option of choosing death by firing squad or lethal injection if those methods are available, according to the legislation, which became law on May 14, 2021.

The Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution has been renovated to include the capacity to perform an execution by firing squad, the release said.

