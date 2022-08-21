SC Man accused of killing deacon with hammer

(Courtesy: Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasper McKithen,62, was found dead at his home Tuesday after being reported missing hours earlier by his family.

Victim found inside Timmonsville home identified as Jasper McKithen, according to coroner Keith von Lutcken (Credit: Timmonsville Police Dept.)

According to investigators, Jenkins is alleged to have “struck the victim about his head, neck and side with a hammer that caused the death of the victim.”

Click here to read more…