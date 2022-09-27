SC Police Officer dies after medical emergency during SWAT assessment

An officer with the Columbia Police Department has died following training (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WWAY) — The Columbia Police Department has announced the death of one of their veteran Officers.

Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment.

During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, the Department says Riley became ill.

He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in Columbia where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Tyrell Owens Riley had served with the CPD for the past 7 ½ years and was most recently assigned as a patrol officer in Metro Region.

Prior to his law enforcement career with CPD, Owens Riley served with distinction with the United States Marine Corps.