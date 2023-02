SC Powerball winner donates $150K prize to charity

South Carolina man gives entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity.

(Photo: MGN)

A South Carolina man decided to give his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity.

The winner did not wish to be identified and told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity.

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” he said.

