Schedule of events commemorating 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

Massacre of 1898 (Photo: Larry Thomas)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Numerous events to mark the 125th anniversary of a darker part of Wilmington’s history are taking place through late November.

More than 25 engagement opportunities begin October 18th and last through November 28th.

“Talking about an event like the massacre and coup d’état that took place in Wilmington 125 years ago is not easy, but it’s also necessary as part of the healing process,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “We are very excited to see a wide variety of events taking place throughout the community, including forums for discussion, documentary screenings, performances and more. There are plenty of ways to get involved and learn about local history and its impact that is still being felt to this day.”

Among the events, Bishop William Barber, former President of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, will join local historian Dr. Bertha Todd and others as part of an 1898 Symposium from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th at Williston Middle School. The event is free and open to the public.

A full calendar of events for the 1898 commemoration can be found HERE.