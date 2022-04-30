Scholarship program helps students of color navigate mental health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, one organization is continuing their mission to address mental health struggles in the Black community.

The Elijha Waddell Foundation is holding their second annual “Behind the Smile Scholarship” banquet Saturday afternoon.

The event helps to raise money for the “Behind the Smile Scholarship,” which helps one New Hanover High School student of color facing mental health challenges go to college. Organizer, Essence James says she started this foundation in memory of her husband, Elijha Waddell, who committed suicide in 2020. She hopes this fundraiser helps provide students with support and a bright future.

“I feel like Elijha thought that he was alone and that no one would understand, so he never really spoke on his depression,” James said. “That’s why no one knew. Everyone knew him for his smile and how joyful he was. How happy he was. So we want to save someone, empower someone.”

$25 tickets are still on sale for that event, which kicks off Saturday at Elegant Touch Banquet Hall from 4-7.