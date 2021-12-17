School board taking potential TikTok threat seriously

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools says there may be an increased law enforcement presence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17 because of a potential security threat emanating from the social media app TikTok.

In an email to school district parents, New Hanover County Schools says it has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on TikTok referring to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

NHCS says the post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in the New Hanover school district, adding that the same post is circulating in other school districts.

While NHCS says it does not believe the threat to be credible, it is closely monitoring the situation and taking the threat seriously.

Additionally, the district has been in contact with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office regarding the post, so there may have an increased police presence in school buildings on Friday as an added precaution.

The school board says the situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

If you come across a threatening or harmful post on social media, report it immediately, and do not repost. Families can report using our Ethix 360 reporting system, the Say Something App, or by contacting the administration at your school or local law enforcement.