School bus driver shortage hits Cape Fear

School district adapts with times

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – There’s a national school bus driver shortage, and the Cape Fear isn’t immune to the issue plaguing the country.

The crisis is impacting New Hanover County Schools, which have school officials concerned and if things don’t change, the problem could go from bad to worse.

With traditional school gearing up to start in the coming weeks, the school the district has had to adapt with the times, according to Supervisor of Talent Management Debbie Trafton.

“We’ve seen an increase on the number of students on buses this year, but we don’t have an increase in bus drivers,” she said.

The district recently loss 30 drivers but gained 17, but hopes to see more positions fill soon, according to Trafton.

The shortage has forced NHCS to redesign routes, which will result in longer wait times, larger collection points and additional overtime hours.

“One of the things we’re going to do more of, is called a double back or even a triple back,” she said.

What that means is, students who live in communities closest to their school will be picked-up, then dropped off first. Then the bus will head back and pick-up a load of kids from the next closes neighborhood, and continue until all students have been dropped-off.

Trafton said the idea is to get students home quicker with less time at the school.

The district has increased both pay and sign-on bonuses, and better benefits to make a career as a bus driver more attractive.

“One of the unique benefits of being a bus driver is the unique split shift schedule which is appealing to a lot of people who may be need to run home during the day or have a second job,” she said. “You will be working in the morning, take a break, come back in the afternoon and continue on and we have lots of opportunities to give you more work if you need it. “

According to Trafton, the shift is ideal for those who are retired or those who have kids in school.

As an incentive the sign-on bonus has increased from $500 to $1,000, and if current drivers refer new recruits, that’s a $1,000 bonus in their pocket.

“We’re very fortunate to have a really dedicated group of drivers who come to work because they love children,” she said.

And hopes to add more the fleet with the same attributes.

Trafton said parents can help by immediately notifying the school if their child no longer plans to take the bus and urges the use of their mobile app to find out bus routes and schedules.

There part-time, full-time and substitute positions available, and all expenses associated with qualifying to drive will be reimbursed.

For more information on how to start your career as a school bus driver, click here.

Parents can find school bus related information here.