School bus hits student, crashes into building in SC

A school bus crashed into a SC store early Tuesday morning (Photo: North Charleston FD)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – A school bus hit a student before crashing into a building in North Charleston, authorities said.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christian Rainey said.

Rainey didn’t say if the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Rainey said the initial call came into dispatch around 7:45 a.m. and arriving firefighters began to treat students on the bus.

Click here to read more….