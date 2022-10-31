Schools across North Carolina receive $74.1 million in grants

(WWAY) — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced Monday by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

Bladen County Schools are receiving just over $1.5 million; Brunswick County Schools are getting just under $1 million; Columbus County Schools received a $396,000 grant; New Hanover County Schools got just under $500,000; and Pender County Schools received just under $250,000.

The funding will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training and services for students in crisis in elementary, middle and charter schools across the state. High schools were eligible for funding other than for school resource officers.

All the school districts and charter schools that applied for School Safety Grant funding for the 2022-23 school year received an award and were notified last week.

“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” Center for Safer Schools executive director Karen W. Fairley said. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”