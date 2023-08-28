Schools in the Cape Fear celebrating their first day back from summer vacation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is in the air for both students and parents on this first day of school for public school students on the traditional calendar in the Cape Fear.

We traveled to Wrightsboro Elementary School in Wilmington this morning, getting a glimpse of the year ahead.

Home of the Cool Cats, the school decided to name this year’s educational journey “a safari to success.”

Principal, Michelle Faison, said this is a new chapter for her.

She’s been with New Hanover County Schools for 17 years, working at Trask Middle School and Laney High School.

She said she looks forward to planting a seed in the younger students.

“So, just seeing the students when they’re starting, the littles, and seeing their — the journey begin,” Faison said.

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Charles Foust, said he anticipates watching the learning process these kids experience.

“These kindergarteners who walked in today, they will be in different arenas,” Foust said. “Some may know the alphabet, some may not. Some may actually know sight words, some may not. Some may know how to read. But by December, they will level out the playing field. So, you’ll come back and look at them like wow!”

Foust spent the rest of his day kicking off back to school season, by visiting schools in New Hanover County. He wished students and staff a great year ahead.

As a reminder, these first few weeks, buses are having to get used to their new route. So, delays and traffic may occur.