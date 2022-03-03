Schools prepare students for end of year testing after pandemic impacted 2020-2021 test scores

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) —The end of the school year is drawing near, and students across the Cape Fear are gearing up for end of year testing.

Last year North Carolina was waived from performance grades by the U.S. Department of Education, because of the impact the pandemic would have on students’ testing scores. This year, many districts are hoping to see an improvement in test scores.

North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction recently released a report on the educational impacts of COVID-19. It shows negative performance in every subject, except high school English 2. Subjects that saw the most significant drops were in 5th-9th grade math, 8th grade science, and high school biology.

New Hanover County Schools is leaning on data gathered from students’ proficiency tests over the course of the school year to pinpoint where students need the most help, like at Snipes Academy.

“We get to know our kids as learners and academically with their strengths and their weaknesses. So it’s something that goes on all year, so by the end of the year this is really a part of their daily routine,” said Maura O’ Mahony, Snipes Academy Instructional Coach & MTSS Coordinator.

Districts like New Hanover County Schools and Pender County Schools say the pandemic did impact student learning, but both have confidence in students test scores displaying growth.

“There are gaps in learning, because they were home, but our teachers have done an amazing job, our coaches have done an amazing job filling in those gaps, finding out exactly why or where those gaps are,” said Rachel Manning, Snipe Academy Principal.

“Really focusing on not necessarily trying to recover all of the learning in one year that’s just not going to be possible, but really looking at what are some of those most important fundamental skills that our students didn’t seem to get,” said Dr. Charles Aiken, Pender County Schools Chief Academic Officer.

Brunswick County School says similar to the national trend, the district is seeing math as the subject most students at all grade levels are struggling with. tutors are working one on one with students to help them.

Brunswick County Schools says in a statement:

“There is after school tutoring underway at the schools to help with students in need of extra assistance. We always hope for test scores to improve from year to year. Some students are thriving being back in person full time and closing any gap made during the pandemic and those who are not are getting more focused attention to close the gap.”

Students are receiving testing tips, help with subjects they’re struggling with, and are completing benchmark testing to check for proficiency in subjects.