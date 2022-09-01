Scientists at NC State are studying ‘ghost forests’. Here’s how you can help.

Scientists Are Studying Ghost Forests Swallowed by Saltwater. You Can Help. (Photo: NC State University)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) –Have you ever been driving down towards near the North Carolina coast and spotted a large group of barkless, limbless and leafless trees and wondered what those are?

N.C. State researchers have been studying these “ghost forests” for over a decade.

The marsh and vegetation has not been able to keep up with the rising sea levels which causes these trees to die.

Ghost forests are becoming more common as changes to climate are taking place.

“We are monitoring whether the soil is going up or going down – that will tell us if the wetland is going to be able to keep up with sea-level rise, or if it’s going to drown,” said Ardón, an associate professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State University.

“So we’ve been studying: what are the drivers of these changes?” he said. “What are the consequences? Over what time scales do these changes seem to happen?”

While he said there has been a “dance” between forested wetlands and marsh in the past, the problem now is how fast it’s happening.

Volunteers can take photos at the sites, and email them to NC State researchers.

The idea is to use the photos to track the forests over time.

In addition to getting citizen scientists engaged in his work, Ardón has also been investigating solutions to sea-level rise, including a wetland restoration effort.

For more information on this story, and how to contribue to the research, CLICK HERE.