Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items

A turtle rescue center is asking the public for help purchasing necessary cleaning items for their turtles (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase.

The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes.

Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they are looking to stock up on laundry detergent and other items to help keep their turtles and facility clean.

During cold-stun season the center says they wash at least ten loads of laundry a day.

As a result, the Rehabilitation Center is asking for the community’s help purchasing some necessary cleaning items.

If you would like to help, click HERE.