Sea turtle rescued after washing up on Oak Island beach

A sea turtle in bad shape washed up on Oak Island Wednesday morning (Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A sea turtle was rescued Wednesday morning after washing up on the sand at Oak Island.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program says the turtle was very lethargic and emaciated with algae and barnacles all over her shell.

The group named the turtle ‘Angel Hair’, and says she has Debilitating Turtle Syndrome.

She was likely floating for a long time on the ocean before finally washing up on shore, according to the group.

The turtle was taken to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for treatment.