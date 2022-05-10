Search continues for missing 18-year-old kayaker after boat flips in Lake Waccamaw

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) – The search continues Monday for a missing kayaker after his boat flipped in Lake Waccamaw, according to spokeswoman Katie Hall with North Carolina State parks, three friends launched their kayaks at about 11o’clock Sunday morning.

One man was in a solo kayak – the other two men — in a tandem vessel – when it flipped over after the man in the tandem – who is now missing – stood up.

Hall says the young men were able to flip the kayak upright – one went to retrieve the paddles – but the tandem kayak flipped again.

That’s when the man – who first responders are still looking for went under the water – but never resurfaced.

The search was suspended until 8 o’clock Monday morning due to weather conditions.

“They said it was calm when they first paddled out, then it became very windy and the got choppy,” she said. “As far as I understand it, it’s been considered a recovery effort since they first started because the friends saw him not resurface and they had remained in the area for sometime.”

Hall says she was told the missing man can swim but was not wearing a life jacket – and had on heavy clothing and boots.

She says there are several rescue boats, two helicopters and divers searching the lake for the missing 18-year-old man.

Officials urge everyone to wear a life-jacket when recreating on and around water.

WWAY News will update the story as more information becomes available.