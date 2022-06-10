Update: 4-month-old found, search ongoing for Akeem Bryant

Akeem may be driving a 2012 black Cadillac SUV with Nevada plate US N159.

Four-month-old found, search is ongoing for his biological father. (Photo: Horry County)

(Photo: Horry County Government)

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A previously missing 4 month old has been located, but the search is ongoing for his biological father.

HCPD is requesting the community’s help locate 23-year-old Akeem Bryant.

Akeem was last seen when he abducted Mason from a location on Bill Grissett Road in the Loris section of Horry County.

He is about 5’11” and 215 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call HCPD via 9-1-1.