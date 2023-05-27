Search for missing NMB duck hunter, Tyler Doyle, continues 4 months later
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Friday marks four months since North Myrtle Beach boater and duck hunter, Tyler Doyle, went missing.
The search for Doyle began in response to a boating distress call on January 26 shortly before 5 p.m. off the Little River coast.
The incident initiated a multi-agency search and rescue, eventually involving crews in both South Carolina and North Carolina.
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources has since released photos, witness statements and 911 call logs that detail the moments leading up to his disappearance.