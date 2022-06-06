Search underway for man who escaped custody in Robeson County

James Nicholas Jacobs (Photo: NCDPS)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was being held for 90 days after violating his probation escaped custody Sunday night in Robeson County.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, was discovered missing just after 8 p.m. from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton.

Jacobs was being held after his 2021 conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 4.

He is an American Indian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and torso.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

If you have seen Jacobs, contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910.618.5535.