Second annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride scheduled for next month

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 16-mile bike ride event along northern Brunswick County is returning again this year.

The 2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride will take place on Saturday, September 24th.

The trail will take riders along the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Belville Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.

Various age groups and experienced levels of cyclists are welcome to participate in this ride but must be able to ride 16 miles at a casual pace.

Helmets are required for the free event, and cyclists should give their bicycle a thorough safety inspection prior to the event.

Check-in for the ride will be held between 6:45 am and 7:15 am, with participants departing from Phoenix Park at 7:30am.

There will be a 15- to 20-minute break at Belville Riverwalk Park before beginning the return half of the ride.

Pre-Registration for the event is required and participation is capped at 200 participants.

No day-of registration will be offered. Find out more and register HERE.