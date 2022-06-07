Second annual “Read across the County” kicks off, featuring UNCW alum’s work

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina native and UNCW graduate is among the authors whose work is being featured by the New Hanover County Public Library, the Office of Diversity and Equity, and Friends of the Library for the second annual “Read across the County” initiative.

Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book” has been selected as the adult title for this summer’s county-wide reading program.

The other books being featured are Angie Thomas’ “On the Come Up” (young adult title), Jerry Craft’s “New Kid” (middle grade title) and Matt de la Pena’s “Last Stop on Market Street” (picture book/younger children).

“We are certainly excited to have an author among our selections with personal ties to our community. Mr. Mott’s book is one of four selected for our various age groups that spotlights and celebrates diversity,” Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said. “The books that have been chosen this year are meant to inspire our community to understand one another, appreciate and value diversity, and unite everyone through art and expression.”

Established in 2021, “Read across the County” aims to bring people of different races and ages together for a community-wide summer of reading. Events centered around the titles that have been selected officially kick off today, June 7, and run through August.

A full calendar can be found here.

The culminating event for the program will be held August 20 when Mott will visit the Northeast Branch of the New Hanover County Public Library to discuss his book with attendees. Sign-up for that event will begin later this summer.

“To have the opportunity to sit down with an author and really delve into their work is something we’re very excited to offer,” New Hanover County Public Library Director Paige Owens said. “In addition to this guest speaker for our adult readers, we have opportunities for children and young adults to get involved, express their creativity and learn more based on what they’ve read throughout the summer.”

All four titles will be available for check out at all New Hanover County Public Library locations. Additional copies are being distributed throughout the county with help from community partners, and because of limited supply those partners will announce to the specific groups they service when titles will be available.